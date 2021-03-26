Challenge accepted: 2,474 burpees for MS Awareness Month

A weeklong fundraiser supporting MS Moments helped to raise nearly $4,500 dollars for local families living with multiple sclerosis.

GRIMES, Iowa — In honor of March being Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, Elite Edge trainer Ryan Wagers had the idea of starting a week long fundraiser benefiting MS Moments.

MS Moments is a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to individuals and families living with MS. The goal was to raise $1,000, with an incentive of every dollar raised over the original amount would equal one burpee Ryan would have to perform at the end of the week.

The community ended up raising $3,474, which equaled 2,474 burpees Ryan agreed to execute. He stayed true to his word and began his mission at 10 a.m. on March 25 at Elite Edge.

By 2 p.m., Ryan was really starting to feel the hurt, so MS Moments started the initiative for donations to take some of those burpees off his plate. They ended up raising an additional $995 and Ryan finished his required task at 4 p.m.

In total, they ended up raising almost $4,500 forty in just one week.

"This is important because we want to keep Iowa families living with MS moving and engaged in their community, physically and mentally healthy," MS Moments Founder Karrie Anderson said.