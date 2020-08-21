Ankeny police looking for public help finding missing person

58-year-old Michael S. Nichols was last seen in Ankeny on Wednesday. Police say he is most likely on foot, and possibly carrying a canvas bag.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 58-year-old Michael S. Nichols.

Police say Nichold was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of W 1st St. in Ankeny. Nichols is described as a 5'4", 100-pound white male, last seen wearing blue jeans and a baggy short-sleeved tee shirt.

In the past, Nichols has been seen on or around the bike trails north of Ankeny.

Police say Nichols has severe medical conditions that are enhanced in the heat.