Par for the course? Not really — learn about MultiGolf, the new sport coming to Grimes in 2023

GRIMES, Iowa — A new way to hit the green is on its way to Grimes — so get on your golf shoes and get ready to tee up with the whole family.

The City of Grimes announced Wednesday that an 18-hole MultiGolf park will open in the summer of 2023 at the corner of SE 54th Street and 100th Street.

MultiGolf is a new way for everyone to enjoy all varieties of the sport, including foot golf, park golf and disc golf.

The new addition to Grimes—the first of its kind in the Des Moines metro—will also be the first 18-hole MultiGolf course in the United States.

The Grimes City Council approved the contract for the course at a Oct. 25 council meeting.