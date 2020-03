The scene at mile marker 137 was backed up for morning commuters

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Several agencies worked a crash on Wednesday morning during the morning commute in central Iowa.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Iowa state troopers were on the scene of the crash along I-80 at mile marker 137, near Ankeny.

Traffic was slow for a while as emergency crews cleaned up the scene.

It's unclear what caused the crash and the condition of the driver.