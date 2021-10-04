Multiple agencies investigating officer-involved shooting in Grundy Center

The incident happened late Friday night.

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night in Grundy Center.

According to Iowa State Patrol, Grundy and Hardin County Sheriff's officers were all involved in the incident.

The Grundy Register reported police gathered outside a residence after reports of a high-speed chase from Parkersburg that led to the shooting.

Here is our initial story on a scary night in Grundy Center and a lengthy standoff involving law enforcement at a G Avenue residence. https://t.co/dFNBt3oV0L pic.twitter.com/mAbVfSfWa6 — The Grundy Register (@GrundyReg) April 10, 2021

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol told Local 5 a press conference would be held on Saturday regarding the incident.

Dinkla would not provide any more information regarding the officer's condition or the agency for which the individual worked.