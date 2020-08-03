x
Multiple agencies on scene of massive apartment fire in Urbandale

First responders are on the scene near the 3600 block of Patricia Drive Sunday
Credit: WOI-TV
Apartment fire

URBANDALE, Iowa — Multiple agencies are at the scene of a major apartment fire in Urbandale Sunday.

Police and fire departments are at the Ash Ford Ridge Apartments in the 3600 block of Patricia. The call came in just before 11:00 a.m.

A Local 5 journalist said a smoke plume could be seen on Interstates 235 and 35.

See video from the scene here.

A representative from Hubbell Properties, which owns the complex, said the fire is contained to one building but not out. We’re told the cause of the fire is unknown. Hubbell is working with affected tenants.

Fire tears through Urbandale apartment complex

1 / 3
WOI-TV
Apartment complex fire

