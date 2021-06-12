2 motorcyclists killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 14

Sgt. Alex Dinkla says it happened on Highway 14 south of the Mile Long Bridge outside Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Two people were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 14. Iowa State Patrol identified them as 74 year-old Lloyd Hedrick and 60 year-old Lisa Wilmes.

First responders got the call about a crash around 1:30 according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The preliminary investigation shows a car was rear-ended, causing that car to cross over into the southbound lane and hit an oncoming motorcycle.

The crash happened on Highway 14 and Highway G44 outside Knoxville, according to Iowa State Patrol. That's south of the Mile Long Bridge located north of Knoxville.