Multiple people shot in downtown Des Moines overnight, police say

DMPD said all are expected to survive and that the investigation is ongoing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At least four people were hospitalized early Sunday morning, all with survivable injuries, according to police.

Des Moines police said around bar closing time, they received a call of a woman suffering a gun shot wound near the south side of Wells Fargo Arena. She was transported to Methodist Hospital.

As police were on the scene, three men with gunshot wounds arrived at Mercy Hospital.

Two of the three men, plus the woman found near Wells Fargo Arena said they were shot in the 100 block of Water Street.

They said occupants of a passing vehicle shot at them, while a friend who was with those who were shot fired back at the passing car.

That person did not sustain injuries and is cooperating with investigators.

The third man who arrived at Mercy Hospital reported being shot at Big Earls, but investigators are working to confirm that.

