Murder charge: Iowa dad accused of killing infant son

The murder charge comes as the result of an eight-month investigation.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — A 25-year-old father has been charged with killing his infant son in northern Iowa.

Floyd County court records say Shane Morris is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. The records don't list the name of Morris' attorney.

Charles City police began an investigation on Aug. 3, when the baby was taken to Floyd County Medical Center. Police say he died the next day of blunt force trauma to the head.