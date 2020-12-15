Muscatine Community College holding live event for hemp industry info

The Industrial Hemp Production program will be on Facebook live giving prospective students information about the emerging business on Tuesday, December 15.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Community College's Industrial Hemp Production program is putting on an informational Facebook live about the growing business.

The college is going on Facebook Live to hold an informational livestream to teach perspective students about the hemp business, which is emerging and growing after it became legal in January 2020.

The meeting is set to go live at 5:30 p.m. on the college's Facebook page on Tuesday, December 15.