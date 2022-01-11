Muscatine fire responds to over 5,700 calls in 2021, breaking previous record

The department said they responded to a record-breaking 5,709 medical and fire-related calls last year.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department responded to more calls than ever before in 2021, breaking a previous record from two years ago.

In a press release on Tuesday, Muscatine FD says the department responded to 5,709 calls for service last year, passing the previous high of 5,238 calls in 2019.

The number of calls has topped 5,000 in each of the last five years:

2017: 5,100 calls

2018: 5,027 calls

2019: 5,238 calls

2020: 5,034 calls

According to Muscatine Fire Department, nearly 91% of service calls in 2021 were medically related, a slight decrease from the 92% of medical calls made in 2020.

Crew members responded to 527 fires last year, which was a 29% increase compared to the 409 fire responses in 2020.