Musical central Iowa teen develops "Quarantine Theatre"

After a Carlisle teen's callback audition with a Tony-Award winning broadway star was cancelled due to COVID-19, she made the most of it.

This past week would have been an important one for a talented central Iowa high school student who was a finalist in a prestigious broadway theatre summer camp. That was until it got cancelled due to COVID-19.

We first brought you a clip of music from the talented teen earlier this month.

Bailey Dorr has a flair for the dramatic whether it’s Glittery Galinda from Wicked or a frumpy Miss Hannigan from Annie.

"I just love theater. I love all the aspects of it. I love the costumes they make up the singing the dancing," Bailey said.

During isolation, she’s been channeling that love into quarantine theatre on Facebook.

Daily videos covering a range of fully-costumed characters like Eponine from Les Mis and an already famously quarantined character, Disney’s Rapunzel.

Entertaining so many new online fans, her mom says now it’s almost an expectation.

"We have people that are waiting. So if we don’t post by certain time, they are emailing us and texting us hey when is quarantine theater coming out," Bailey's mother Bobbi Dorr said.

But last Friday, Bailey would have been singing not for internet audiences, but for her idol Tony Award-Winning Kristen Chenoweth.

Bailey sent an audition to Chenoweth’s elite broadway bootcamp. Out of 3,000 submissions, Broadway Bailey was one of sixty nationwide to get selected for an in-person callback audition for the summer camp.

Until it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The callback would’ve been last Friday.

Now, Chenoweth won’t be able to see how much Bailey’s grown when she last sang with her.

Three years ago, at age 12, Bailey got invited onstage to sing with Chenoweth at the Civic Center in Des Moines. She wowed the audience and the broadway star.

"She stopped and she came down to the stage and she said are you kidding me, she’s only twelve?!" Bobbi said.

It’s a moment Bailey cherishes now more than ever.

"On top of all her talents, she’s such a kind person," Bailey said.

So in Chenoweth’s honor, Broadway Bailey will keep growing and entertaining through the quarantine.

For now, Bailey’s hanging onto each day and an even better tomorrow.

Bailey said she’ll definitely audition for the Kristin Chenoweth broadway bootcamp for next year.