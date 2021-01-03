#NotAWalk supports those who are struggling with eating disorders by encouraging self care and compassion.

DES MOINES, Iowa — National Eating Disorder Awareness week was this past week and the group, Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa held an unique take on fundraising.

"Share a selfie of yourself just being…which means sitting down, having a cup of coffee, drinking a glass of water, reading a good book, playing a game with a child, sitting on the couch coloring, doing something with a loved one," says Kristy Hoffman-Reiken, President of Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa.

The idea behind the fundraiser is to throw exercise shame to the wayside and give an individual more compassion for themselves. Instead of doing a run or a walk type of fundraiser, this gives a person time to reflect and learn to love themselves.

Social media may have changed in format, according to Hoffman-Reiken, but the principle can still stay the same.

"In the late 1990s, early 2000s, it was magazines and what we saw on t.v. So we talked to our clients about not ordering that magazine, not looking at, those types of things," said Hoffman-Reiken.