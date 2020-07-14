x
Nationwide coin shortage impacts local laundry mat

With less coinage being produced due to the pandemic, that means less change in people's pockets.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The coronavirus is to blame for a shortage of coins in stores.

The Federal Reserve said they slowed production to protect the health of their employees.

Now, local businesses in the metro are feeling the effects.

"If I didn't have quarters I can't run," said the owner of Busy Bubbles Coin Laundry and Car Wash, Virgil Hochstetler.

Most laundry mats rely on quarters.

"We've been having to add quarters. We used to always have quarters to take to the bank," said Hochstetler. "Now, we have to buy quarters from the bank, which is getting very hard to do."

