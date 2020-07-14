Nationwide coin shortage impacts local laundry mat

With less coinage being produced due to the pandemic, that means less change in people's pockets.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The coronavirus is to blame for a shortage of coins in stores.

The Federal Reserve said they slowed production to protect the health of their employees.

Now, local businesses in the metro are feeling the effects.

"If I didn't have quarters I can't run," said the owner of Busy Bubbles Coin Laundry and Car Wash, Virgil Hochstetler.

Most laundry mats rely on quarters.