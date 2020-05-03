The financial services company plans to transition some work to a third-party vendor.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the largest employers in Des Moines is planning some changes that could affect up to 200 employees.

Nationwide announced in a statement they're transitioning its commercial lines processing work to a third-party vendor. A spokesperson said Nationwide is the one of the last companies in its industry to make this change.

The company said there are roughly 500 jobs currently related to that work across the country, 200 of which are in Des Moines.

"We are not able to predict the total number of associates who will be without a job due to this transition because many eligible associates are able to apply for other roles within the company," Nationwide said in a statement.

Nationwide said they expect their Des Moines-based workforce to "remain stable" at approximately 3,300.

The company plans to provide impacted employees with as much notice, and said they will receive a severance and job-placement assistance.

Nationwide is the sixth-largest employer in the Greater Des Moines Region, according to the Greater Des Moines Partnership.