Navigating the 'new normal': Mental health resources available for Iowans 24/7 as COVID-19 cases top 500

Gov. Reynolds continues to encourage Iowans to stay home if they are able.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to stress every Iowan do their part and stay home as the looming peak of positive COVID-19 cases nears.

Latest information from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows that nine Iowans are dead from the coronavirus' complications.

Two deaths, confirmed Wednesday morning, are from Polk and Washington Counties. Both victims were older than 81. The individual from Polk County was the first to die in the county.

An additional 52 positive cases announced bring the total to 549 in the state. Negative tests are now at 7,304.

Reynolds also said that 118 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday evening, 61 Iowans are hospitalized.

Stay home, stay healthy

"When we first heard about an outbreak of an unknown virus across the globe, it seemed almost unimaginable that it could have an impact on us," Reynolds said. "But in a very short amount of time, it has become a reality."

Following basic guidelines like staying home when sick, social distancing and practicing good hygiene are still the best ways to limit the spread.

Reynolds also stressed Iowans to limit the amount of times they leave home. Only leave for essential purposes, like grocery shopping. If you're able to, work from home. These actions will limit your chances of catching the virus and potentially exposing others to it.

"The actions of every Iowan matter, and we must all do our part to slow the spread of the virus and save lives," she said.

"I know we continue to ask a lot, but we need everyone to take these simple steps seriously so that we can, again, flatten the curve and protect as many Iowans as possible and do everything we can to make sure we don't overwhelm our hospital system and our healthcare workforce," Reynolds said.

Mental health resources for Iowans

Additional resources to help Iowans navigate the "new normal" of COVID-19 are now available.

IDPH Director Gerd Clabaugh took to the podium to talk about what Iowans can do to take care of their mental well-being.

Here's what Clabaugh recommends Iowans to do at home:

Read and listen to trusted sources like the IDPH and CDC for information.

Unplug from your electronic devices when you feel overwhelmed.

Stay healthy by prioritizing sleeping, exercising and social distancing.

Control what you can: wash your hands, practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.

"While the fear of the unknown can be unsettling, taking control can help you feel empowered and counteract the stress you may be feeling," Clabaugh explained.

Clabuagh said several groups of Iowans may need extra support during this time, like older Iowans, those suffering from chronic diseases or preexisting mental illness, children and teenagers; and healthcare workers.

Your Life Iowa is available for Iowans to get reliable information and treatment options, and find nearby help.

Your Life Iowa has numerous resources for anyone feeling mentally unwell during the coronavirus crisis. Online resources can be found by clicking/tapping here.

You can also text 855-895-8398 or call 855-581-8111 for help.

Is this model accurately predicting how many Iowans will die from COVID-19?

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) created a model that shows predictions on when the United States will reach peak deaths and additional cases. It also predicts specific states.

The IDPH is aware of the model, but said it doesn't accurately predict what will happen in Iowa.

The modeling is only as good as the assumptions that go into it, Reynolds said.

Assumptions in this case mean the mitigation efforts that she and her administration have recommended, like school and non-essential business closures across the state.

Reynolds said she and Dr. Caitlin Pedati with the IDPH are working to find out where those numbers should be according to those assumptions.

"Our goal in all of this is to prevent illness and death in our state," said Sarah Reisetter with the IDPH.