Navigating the Polk County Election Office

Election season is here, so Local 5 is On Your Side with a tour of the local election office.

DES MOINES, Iowa — We've heard of some confusion from Iowa voters about Polk County's Election Office.

It's Iowa's largest county, but getting through the office can be a bit confusing when you walk in and it's hectic.

It's a simple horse shoe though.

When you walk through the doors of the election office, grab some sanitizer, and turn right.

Head up the ramp, and remember to remain 6 feet apart in line.

You'll wind through and eventually make your way to the window.

Have your I.D. ready and they'll hand you a ballot, secrecy envelope, and an affidavit folder.

Take that to the left and vote in the privacy areas.

Once your ballot is complete, drop your sealed and signed ballot in the box.