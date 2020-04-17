Neighbors in Fort Dodge remember longtime police chief

Former Chief of Police Kevin Doty died Friday, the police department said on Facebook.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A longtime pillar of the Fort Dodge community has died.

On Facebook, the Fort Dodge Police Department said Kevin Doty died Friday morning. He served in the department for more than 30 years.

The department said Doty will be remembered for his generous spirit. He retired from the Fort Dodge police in December 2017.

Although he moved away to be closer to family, the department said he remained in touch.

The department posted a tribute video on its social media pages, which you can also watch above.