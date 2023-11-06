x
Nevada police investigating 7-month-old's death; minimal details released

Police say they learned about the 7-month-old's death around 6 p.m. Sunday.

NEVADA, Iowa — Nevada police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old, according to a Sunday night press release.

Police say they learned about the infant's death around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Now, officers are looking into the events leading to the death. 

The Nevada Police Department has requested help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation "to assist with information gathering".  

