Nevada Fire Department: 1 dead following apartment fire Saturday

NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after an apartment was "fully engulfed" in flames Saturday, according to the Nevada Fire Department press release.

Officials say neighbors were able to help two of the three occupants escape the apartment on South 11th Street.

The third occupant was later found dead inside the apartment.

Officials transported the two injured people to Iowa City for treatment.

The names of the occupants are unknown at this time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

