x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nevada Fire Department: 1 dead following apartment fire Saturday

Nevada fire officials say neighbors were able to help two of the three occupants escape the apartment on South 11th Street.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after an apartment was "fully engulfed" in flames Saturday, according to the Nevada Fire Department press release

Officials say neighbors were able to help two of the three occupants escape the apartment on South 11th Street.

The third occupant was later found dead inside the apartment. 

Officials transported the two injured people to Iowa City for treatment.

The names of the occupants are unknown at this time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

 

Related Articles



Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

More Videos

In Other News

1 dead, 2 injured in Cerro Gordo County crash Friday, Iowa State Patrol says

Before You Leave, Check This Out