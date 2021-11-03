Nevada EMS can now help when ambulance doesn't arrive

Folks aren't guaranteed that an ambulance will respond in emergencies. Nevada first responders hope their new license will help save lives.

NEVADA, Iowa — The Nevada Volunteer Fire Department will soon be able to help more patients if an ambulance isn't available all thanks to a new license granted to them.

The license allows EMS workers to provide advanced life support to those who need it. This means any paramedic that's on-call can do everything an ambulance crew can do, except transport a patient.

“It’s really uncomfortable having all these trained people and not being able to do what they should be able to do," said Ray Reynolds, the director of Nevada's Fire and EMS. "That really prompted us to move in this direction.”

In the state of Iowa, there's a law that every jurisdiction has to provide fire protection, but there's no law for EMS.

“You can be in a car accident and call 9-1-1 and there’s no guarantee that you’re obligated to get an ambulance," explained Reynolds.

He said having staff be able to supplement the lack of ambulances to get care to patients will be extremely helpful.

EMS is not considered an essential service in the state, but 85% of their calls are medical.

Nevada Fire and EMS will provide Advanced Life Support starting Monday.

That will consist of starting IVs, giving medications, and protecting a patient's airway.