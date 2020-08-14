Nevada mayor, community members clean up damaged historic site

Evergreen Lane historic site, built in 1877, was just one of several ares across the Iowa town that sustained damage after Mondays powerful storm.

NEVADA, Iowa — Chainsaws have been roaring across the town of Nevada this week--one of the many Iowa communities that suffered destruction from Monday's powerful derecho storm.

Mayor Brett Barker said, though the damage is overwhelming, it has been refreshing to spend time along community members cleaning up.

"It's been nice to just unplug, distance ourselves from the weekly controversy in our nation," said Barker. "We even have controversial issues in front of our City Council right now. And it was nice to put all that work aside and just work side-by-side with community members and clean stuff up."

Wednesday, he was alongside father and son duo, Kris and Henry Corbin, helping saw and load lumber away from the historic site Evergreen Lane. It's a regal brick building that was built in 1877. Like many Nevada sites, has a rich family history.

"Really the stories that go along with structures--it resounds to people in Nevada. Like so many Midwestern communities," said Henry.

Henry has been dubbed the town historian--an anomaly, considering he's only 23 years old. But, like his father Kris, he has a genuine passion for telling the stories behind many of the sites in the town. Several, like Evergreen Lane, had parts that were damaged beyond repair.

"It just makes me feel sad," said Kris. "I consider this a park that people in Nevada can come and share. Now that we got people come around here that can't just sit on the porch and they can't come sit on the fence. As for myself, I look over here and I think, what a waste."

Over on 11th Street, Nevada resident Nick Shaull surveyed the damage on his roof. There were holes in his porch roof and main roof of his home, left by massive trees that punctured through.

Residential damage in Nevada. Posted by Eva Andersen on Thursday, August 13, 2020

"I got a call [from my wife] at about 11, saying she thought the tree had come down," said Schaull, who said his wife had eight daycare children in the basement. "There's probably a 30-foot hole in the roof, it busted a bunch of rafters."

His six-year-old daughter, Eva, said, "It made a big boom! It was a little scary."