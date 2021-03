The newest Wingstop in the metro is a smaller shop with no dining areas. It's all about carryout and delivery.

ANKENY, Iowa — Tuesday, another Wingstop opened up in the metro. This one coming to Ankeny, and once again you’ll recognize the name behind it, Seneca Wallace.

Wallace has grown the Wingstop footprint across the metro, and in Ames over the last three years, but none of the current locations look like this one in Ankeny.