Additional arrest made in January triple homicide of three Des Moines teens

17-year-old Leontreal A. Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Illinois on charges related to the deaths of three Des Moines teens.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An additional arrest has been made in connection with the homicides of three Des Moines teenagers that happened in January.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 17-year-old Leontrea A. Jones was taken into custody on his active 1st degree Robbery and Material Witness warrants. Jones was found in Peoria, Illinois by the United States Marshals Service and will be extradited back to Iowa. Once he returns he will be charged with 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Robbery.

In January three teenagers were found shot dead in a Des Moines home in the 600 block of Hackley Avenue. The victims were identified as 15-year-old Thayne Wright, 19-year-old Devonte Swanks and 16-year-old Malachi Swanks.

Devonte and Malachi were brothers and residents of the home while Thayne was in town visiting a friend.