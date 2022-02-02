New downtown Des Moines parking system faces delays

The city had originally hoped some of the new kiosks would be operational by the end of January.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is converting its parking meters into a system using space markers and kiosks, but implementing that system has taken longer than expected.

The city originally had a goal of getting the kiosks up and running by the end of January, but that's been pushed back for a few reasons.

"The supply chain, a lot of things have been delayed recently with the pandemic, weather delays, there's a delay in getting the materials fabricated and then delivered here to the city," said John Davis, a traffic engineer for the city.

When the new system is in place, instead of paying at individual meters, drivers will enter the number of the parking space into a kiosk on each block.

Davis says the city now hopes to begin activating kiosks on Des Moines' western edge by the end of February and continue to go block by block, wrapping up over the summer.