New program aims to help local meat producers in Iowa

The new program would allow smaller businesses like the Story City Locker to expand their market, operating over state lines.

STORY CITY, Iowa — In the age of coronavirus, the way food gets to consumers is changing in many ways.

One of those is the use of a meat locker to process and purchase food.

There's a new program that will allow these businesses to expand to new markets.

This process began a year ago, but given the current situation approval from the federal government couldn't have come at a better time.

Ty Gustafson and his wife own Story City Locker.

"We were very passionate about local food in the local food movement and small farms," Ty said. "In exploring options to expand, one of the constraints that we've seen was the ability to sell over state lines."

So they asked the state to join the Cooperative Interstate Shipping program, or CIS program.

"The previous choice was that we would have to be a federally inspected plant, which is a big undertaking," Ty said.

Ag Secretary Mike Naig said when he and his team heard about it, they thought CIS could help those small businesses with 25 employees or fewer.

"Remaining a state inspected meat locker, they still have to comply with all of the food safety regulations in the environmental regulations that are federally inspected, except they stay under the department of agriculture's inspection," Naig said.

"It's by facility. I think we're one of the first because we were kind of the instigators of the whole process so we get to be the guinea pig," Ty said.

Ty's hopeful that any locker that wants to join will be able to sell across state lines by the end of the year.

Of course COVID-19 has added a plot twist to the story.

"I would say we were probably at about 80% capacity prior to COVID and that's why we were excited to get the CIS program in place because then it's to capacity and were able to provide services we know are needed and then COVID happened and we're around 100 to 110%," Ty said.

Ty said he still wants to join CIS so his company can grow and other communities have the chance to add lockers as well.

"I think this is how it's supposed to work," Naig said.