Dobson Pipe Organ Builders getting back to work, but not in building that caught fire in June

The owner of the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders is starting rebuild with the new tools and help from the community.

LAKE CITY, Iowa — It's been almost two months since the Dobson Pipe Organ Builders building burned down and the owner and workers lost almost everything.

"It's been kind of a whirlwind of emotions, we lost everything in the fire," owner John Panning said.

This included pipe organ plans and tools belonging to both the company and individual workers.

"Some of my crew would leave their tools in the building overnight...and it was in the area where the fire first started," Panning said.

Panning said the June 15 fire was devastating and has continued to impact business.

"Immediately after the fire, we kind of transitioned to doing some service and restoration projects that we had on our books already…because we don't need the resources of a full workshop for that," Panning said. "A lot of that work is done on site in the churches."

Recently, Panning has been able to start building up his tool kit again to get back to building pipe organs. He was able to buy a semi-truck load full of tools from an 87-year-old man who was retiring from the pipe organ industry.

Those tools included a table saw, jointer, drill press, specialized drill bits and lots of screwdrivers

Panning said while getting new tools is exciting, so is the support he has received from his community.

Two people in town offered space for Panning and his employees to get back to work.

"So just at a moment, suddenly, we're able to be back in business so it's a tremendous thing to be able to have made that arrangement," Panning said.

The property where the fire occurred has also been released back to him from investigators.