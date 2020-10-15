Newborn girl declared Iowa's 46th Safe Haven baby

A baby girl, born Sept. 27, was released to the custody of DHS.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Thursday that it's used the state's Safe Haven law for the 46th time. The baby, who was newborn girl, was born September 27 and was released to the custody of DHS.

Iowa's Safe Haven law allows for parents or their legal guardian to leave infants age 30 days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services.