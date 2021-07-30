Police: Investigation underway after 5-month-old dies at Newton day care

Newton police say the baby was asleep for a nap before caretakers realized they were unresponsive.

NEWTON, Iowa — A death investigation is underway after a 5-month-old baby died at a home day care in Newton Friday morning, according to the Newton Police Department.

Authorities responded to 708 E 12th Street Pl N to a report of a 5-month-old unconscious and not breathing. The baby had been asleep for a nap before they were found unresponsive.

Rescue efforts began and were continued by police officers, fire paramedics and MercyOne Newton emergency personnel, according to a press release from Newton police.

Those rescue efforts were unsuccessful.

The remaining children at the day care were sent home with their parents with help from day care staff.

Newton police continue to investigate the death. An autopsy is scheduled with the State Medical Examiner's Office. The Department of Human Services has been notified of the death.