2024 NASCAR Cup Series: Newton, Iowa businesses anticipate economic boost

NEWTON, Iowa — For the first time ever, the fastest short track on the planet will host some of the fastest drivers in the country.

This means that the city of Newton has just under a year to prepare for thousands of racing fans, as the Iowa Speedway is set to host the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

Megan Porter, general manager of nearby hotel Cobblestone Inn & Suites, told Local 5 that their 42 rooms sold out within minutes of the Tuesday announcement.

“It’s been crazy. My staff has been busy," Porter said. "The phones having been ringing off the hook, and now we have to tell people that we're fully booked that weekend."

And while Porter is excited to see the increase in business for her staff, she believes the impact will stretch far beyond the hotel.

“It’s not even just what it does for our business. It’s what it does for our community," she said.

Other businesses in town, like the locally-owned Newton Family Restaurant, will also benefit from the race.

"NASCAR being a big race, that’s going to bring in a lot of other people, out of towners, out of state, so it’s very exciting," said Emre Bayram, a manager at the restaurant. "We’re ready for it.”

Bayram added that the restaurant has already started thinking about special signs to put up and promotions to run when the race comes to town next June.