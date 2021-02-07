Newton revitalization plan will convert old Maytag buildings into apartments

NEWTON, Iowa — The City of Newton will convert the old Maytag buildings into apartments.
The city is investing $47 million into the Newton Legacy Reinvestment District. That money will also go to a new hotel and improvements to the Des Moines Area Community College campus.
Newton Mayor Michael Hansen said the long-term goal is "to continue to build out our downtown, to attract more people to invest in our community, but also to visit the community."
The reinvestment district is expected to generate $21 million in revenue over 20 years.