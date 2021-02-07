Newton revitalization plan will convert old Maytag buildings into apartments

The Newton Legacy Reinvestment District is expected to generate $21 million in revenue over 20 years.

NEWTON, Iowa — The City of Newton will convert the old Maytag buildings into apartments.

The city is investing $47 million into the Newton Legacy Reinvestment District. That money will also go to a new hotel and improvements to the Des Moines Area Community College campus.

Newton Mayor Michael Hansen said the long-term goal is "to continue to build out our downtown, to attract more people to invest in our community, but also to visit the community."