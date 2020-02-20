Next steps for Warren County Courthouse and Jail

County leaders haven't acted on building the new facility- and it's costing residents $1M a year.

WARREN COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — It's been a year since the Warren County Board of Supervisors started taking bids on a new jail and law enforcement center, but the board hasn't made any other action on the project for more than two years.

That inaction is costing residents $1 million per year.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors continue to look over several bids for the project. Supervisor Aaron DeKock says the numbers "came down and substantially" since they started taking bids last August.

County leaders will choose a company to start construction next week. They hope they'll break ground as early as March or April of this year.

Warren County has forked over $2 million to transport and house inmates in surrounding counties.