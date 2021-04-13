Black law enforcement chapter 'strongly condemns' comment made by former DMPD sergeant

The Iowa Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) issued a statement Tuesday on remarks they called "extremely inflammatory.

A former Des Moines police sergeant's words during a recent union meeting were "extremely inflammatory and insinuated extreme racial violence" against another officer of color, a group of Black law enforcement members said Tuesday.

The Iowa Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) issued the statement after Greg Wessels resigned amid an internal affairs investigation over the comment he made.

"The Iowa Chapter strongly condemns the statements made by a recently resigned Des Moines Police Sergeant," the statement reads.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, the investigation started immediately.

"It was immediately called out and challenged by several of the members and immediately reported to our command who initiated an investigation," Parizek said. "That investigation began immediately, the employee was placed on administrative leave and as of [Friday] the employee resigned."

The statement from NOBLE does not identify Wessels explicitly, but it does say the comment made "insinuated extreme racial violence against a command staff member of color."

Wessels was part of a $75,000 lawsuit settlement in May 2020 after he pepper-sprayed a 17-year-old girl and threw her to the ground.

He was also the subject of an $800,000 lawsuit settlement in December 2018 regarding excessive use of force against Dustin Burnikel in May 2013.

Read the full NOBLE statement below:

"The Iowa Chapter of The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) serves as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. The Iowa Chapter strongly condemns the statements made by a recently resigned Des Moines Police Sergeant.

"His comments made at a police union meeting were extremely inflammatory and insinuated extreme racial violence against a command staff member of color. NOBLE disagrees fundamentally with any forms of racial threats, slurs, or comments of any kind. We want to make sure that a thorough investigation is completed to ensure transparency and accountability to the citizens of this community.