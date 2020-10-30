Starting Friday, UI Healthcare to reschedule non-essential surgeries as needed

The decision comes as daily coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to increase in Iowa.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Friday, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced it will begin to reschedule patients who have non-essential surgeries.

It's in response to the growing uptick in coronavirus cases across the state, as well as an increase in the number of hospitalized patients.

“As the state’s only comprehensive academic medical center, we are the backbone for meeting Iowans’ complex health care needs, and we have a critical role to play in the state’s COVID response,” said Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA, chief executive officer of UI Hospitals & Clinics and associate vice president for UI Health Care. “The numbers we are seeing across the state are alarming and the stress this is putting on regional hospitals is a bellwether of what we can expect in the coming weeks. We are adjusting our operations to meet the increase in patients from across the state we are seeing who need complex care.”

Patients are encouraged to keep appointments as decisions will be made daily based on bed capacity at UI Hospitals & Clinics and other hospitals in the region. Patients who are affected will be notified more than 24 hours in advance of the need to reschedule.

The Emergency Room and all outpatient clinics will remain open, and the majority of surgeries and procedures will continue as scheduled.

“Unfortunately, as COVID numbers in the state continue to rise, this is what we need to do,” says Gunasekaran. “We are committed to caring for all Iowans’ health care needs, but the only way we can continue to do so is if we get the pandemic under control, and that requires every citizen to take responsibility for following the safety guidelines. If we fail to control the pandemic, all hospitals will be vulnerable to being overwhelmed going into a traditionally busy winter season. We are making these changes to ‘buy some time’ for Iowans to follow safety guidelines and ‘flatten the curve’ before it is too late.”

UI Hospitals and Clinics has been one of the largest centers to care for COVID patients during the pandemic.

Pregnant and clinging to her life, Aquarius Bunch was rushed to @UIHealthCare because of COVID-19. Here, experts and specialists collaborated on her life-or-death case, which involved an astounding recovery and a healthy baby. https://t.co/LQsnA87zGR pic.twitter.com/RkhF4iD1x5 — University of Iowa (@uiowa) October 25, 2020