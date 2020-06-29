Nonprofit started during protests looks to continue feeding, refreshing protesters

Protests continue in Des Moines as residents demand more action from Iowa's political elite.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Since day one of protests in Des Moines, a group has been feeding and keeping the protesters hydrated.

Now, they've decided to grow their efforts.

The Supply Hive gathers in a backyard to collect donations, make sandwiches, and load supplies.

They hand out water, healthy snacks, and whatever they can find to protesters, trying to let them concentrate on the task at hand and not worry about what they're eating for lunch.

The group's co-founders said they never thought it to grow into a crucial part of the movement.

"We thought it might just be a one time thing but it grew and grew and it came to a point where we decided this has to stick around for the long run because we formed great connections, we've seen Des Moines unified like it's never been unified before," Zakariyah Hill said.

The Supply Hive is now hosting fundraisers to make more money and eventually donate back to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Their recent fundraiser at a tattoo shop brought in thousands of dollars.