Iowa nonprofit works to educate, expand contraceptive access

Family Planning Council of Iowa said it's important for women to know about different contraceptive options.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa nonprofit is continuing to educate and advocate for expanded access to contraceptives for women throughout the state following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Rachel Goss, the executive director of Family Planning Council of Iowa, said expanding access to contraceptives is important to women because it helps ensure their safety.

Access is especially important if abortions were to become illegal in Iowa.

According to Power to Decide, 49,620 women in need live in counties without access to public health centers that provide the full range of the FDA-approved birth control methods.

Goss said this is something that needs to change.

"We're hopeful and open to working with people from both sides of the aisle that want to ensure expanding contraceptive access, but really I think it's more important now than ever for Iowans to get engaged with their legislatures," Goss said.

If women do live in contraceptive deserts or areas where public health centers don't offer the full FDA-approved birth control methods, Goss recommended they look into Family Planning Clinics.

According to Goss, these clinics help residents get educated and find access to contraceptive methods and preventive screenings. Costs are based on ability to pay and tend to be lower than other health clinics, making it more accessible for Iowans.

"That's the commitment to ensuring people have a choice to what contraceptive method they would like to use, and it's different for everybody based on their unique set of circumstances," Goss said.