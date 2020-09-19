Nonprofit donates bulletproof vests to 3 St. Louis police K9s

“In memory of Captain David Dorn, St. Louis, MO- EOW 6/2/20” will be embroidered into each of the vests

ST. LOUIS — Some very brave St. Louis police K9s are going to be decked out in some new gear thanks to a local nonprofit organization.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc donated three bulletproof and stab-proof vests to three St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department K9s

Nitro, Niko and Body are expected to receive their vests in 8-10 weeks

This life-saving armor is custom made to fit the four-legged crime fighters. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

“In memory of Captain David Dorn, St. Louis, MO- EOW 6/2/20”, will be embroidered into each of the vests, St. Louis police said in a release.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009. The charity’s mission is to provide bulletproof and stab-proof vests and other assistance to dogs used in all law enforcement in the United States, a release said.