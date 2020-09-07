FBI, Department of Justice helping investigate noose found at Altoona work site

A $100,000 reward has been offered in the case

ALTOONA, Iowa — Nearly a month has passed since Altoona Police were alerted to a noose found at the Facebook Data Center work site in central Iowa. Now, the FBI and the Department of Justice are helping officers investigate who put it there.

The noose was found hanging on a lock box. It is suspected it was placed there on June 19, which marks the Juneteenth holiday celebrating the end of slavery.

A coalition of construction trades is hoping a $100,000 reward will bring tips leading to an arrest in the case. Earl Agan, President of the Central Iowa Building Trades, said that nothing like this has ever happened at a work site in central Iowa.

“We believe in America, and no one should experience fear, workplace intimidation, or be subjected to hateful symbols of racism,” said Agan. “We stand united against racism and discrimination and are committed to ensuring our members feel safe on the job.”

Agan told Local 5 that about 500 people come and go at the site. It's been a construction job for the last several years. People from all over the country work at the site.