Norwalk 6th through 12th grade schools going virtual Tuesday due to low water pressure

School will be held as normal for grades PK-5 tomorrow at Oviatt Elementary, Orchard Hills Elementary, and Lakewood Elementary.

NORWALK, Iowa — The Norwalk CSD will be operating in a temporary Required Remote Learning (RRL) model for all 6th-12th grade students Tuesday, August 25th.

There will be no in-person classes at Norwalk High School, Eastview 8/9, and Norwalk Middle School on Tuesday, August 25th.

The City of Norwalk experienced a low water pressure issue Monday that is impacting parts of the east side of the city.

Due to this low water pressure issue, the city has issued a 48 hour water boil advisory.

Sixth graders do not have Chromebooks and the MS will send out more information about the plan for temporary RRL 6th grade students soon.

— Norwalk Schools (@NorwalkSchools) August 24, 2020

Teaching questions from staff members should be directed to building principals.

Leave questions should be directed to Alison Cornwell.

Teachers may teach remotely or from the secondary campus (you must bring your own drinking water and use hand sanitizer after washing your hands).

High School athletic practices will happen tomorrow and MS athletic practices will be optional at 3:45 pm for MS football, and MS volleyball.

MS cross country will not practice.

Athletes will need to bring their own water and shower facilities will not be available.