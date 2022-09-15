Norwalk PD: Woman found dead inside apartment early Thursday morning

Norwalk Police responded to a report of a death in the 600 block of Knoll Drive early Thursday morning.

NORWALK, Iowa — A death investigation is underway in Norwalk, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Thursday.

Police said the report was of a "potential stabbing".

"On arrival officers encountered a male subject who was detained and later arrested on outstanding unrelated charges," Norwalk PD said in a release.

Police found a deceased, adult female inside the apartment.

Agents from the department were later contacted to assist with the investigation.

There is no further information available at this time. However, Local 5 photographers identified several police cars, crime scene tape and an ambulance at the scene.

Iowa DCI reports there is no danger to the public.