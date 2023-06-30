Norwalk Fire Department responds to house fire following lightning strike

Firefighters responded to reports of a lightning strike on Shady Lane Drive at around 8 a.m. Friday.

NORWALK, Iowa — Residents of a house in Norwalk have been displaced indefinitely following a fire Friday morning, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a lightning strike on Shady Lane Drive at around 8 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they observed light smoke and fire coming from the attic and roof.

After requesting additional units, firefighters were able to make an "aggressive attack" and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the residents of the home will be displaced "for an unknown amount of time."