City of Norwalk says mayor's virtual community chat 'hijacked'

NORWALK, Iowa — The City of Norwalk will no longer have virtual community chats after Mayor Tom Phillips' meeting was "hijacked" on Saturday.

A Facebook post from the City's page says they had to cancel the meeting halfway through because of the hacking. The post didn't say how the meeting was hacked or what exactly happened, but they did say they will not be releasing the recording.

The City doesn't know who hacked the meeting, according to their comment on the post.

A look through Norwalk's Facebook page shows that the meeting was held through Zoom.