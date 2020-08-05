Not all local businesses will be reopening Friday

Gov. Reynolds proclamation Wednesday opens more businesses in Iowa Friday, but some are continuing to stay closed.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — There's not many cars driving through Valley Junction on Thursday, but that could start to pick up.

"We're here we are ready to open," Cindy's Boutique owner Cindy Lane said.

With Governor Reynolds proclamation on Wednesday, retail stores can open Friday morning.

That means preparation.

"We'll limit the number of people that come in to make sure everybody feels safe. we are loaded down with cleaning supplies. We clean the dressing rooms and all the handles. We do whatever we need to to stay sanitized," Cindy said.

Cindy's Boutique has been operating online, but for a small store it's not the same as being open.

"People like to come in, they like the customer service and they like the touch and feel. They like to know what the fabrics are and try things on," Cindy said.

But despite the eased restrictions, not everybody is ready to open.

"We didn't think we could do it successfully without making people uncomfortable and putting our staff at risk or our customers at risk so it was better not to," The Knotty Nail owner Becky Pospisal said.

Becky's DIY art studio is hands on, which prompted her decision to stay closed for the time being.

"There's no manual for this so I feel like you have to go with your gut, whatever you feel is right," Becky said.

Even those who are opening encourage shoppers to go with their gut.

"We're excited to be open, we don't want to limit if they're not comfortable in our store. So if you're not comfortable that's totally fine. Stay home until you are comfortable," Cindy said.

So for some the wait continues for what will be a joyous reopening, whenever that may be.

"The first thing I want to do is hug people. Even customers, that I see at curbside pickup, a lot of times we have become friends over the years and I just can't wait to hug someone and tell them thank you," Becky said.

The Knotty Nail in Valley Junction said they're hoping to be open in June.

Valley Junction did a survey of their retail stores.

24 responded to the survey: 10 said they will open for appointments only, seven will fully open and seven will remain closed.