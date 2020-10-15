Not just a boy's club: Meet the first female Eagle Scouts in Iowa

"The Times They Are A-Changin" -Bob Dylan.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Amber Rose has always marched to the beat of her own drum, the buzz of her power drill, and the thuds of a fast-flying ball.

"I've always been a bit of a tomboy," Amber said.

It's a rhythm that's kept her in step with the boys.

"I have two older brothers, so growing up it was always me and my brothers playing sports," Amber said. "I've been a girl going against the odds and doing things that boys would normally do."

So it's no surprise she's now one of Iowa's first female Eagle Scouts.

"I don't think I've ever smiled this much in my life," Ambe said. "Since Monday when I found out that I passed my eagle board review, I have not stopped smiling."

Her eagle project, dedicated to of course a strong female figure: the Virgin Mary. She built a prayer garden for the statue of Mary at her church. Formerly, the statue was amidst overgrown bushes.

"She wasn't in a spot where she could be appreciated," she said. "She's someone to look to, even in the bad times, to remember that God is on your side."

She passed her eagle board review Monday. putting her in the first class of young women to join the rank highest rank of Scouts BSA, formerly Boy Scouts of America.

"It does still say Boy Scouts of America [on my badge]," Amber said.

Hannah from Ottumwa will also join Amber's rank this month, having made more than 50 blankets to donate to her local animal shelter.

"I've always had a huge love for puppies and animals," Hannah said.

Like Amber, Hannah joined Scouts the first day they allowed girls in February 2019.

She had to race through the ranks to be part of the first class of women.

"Because I was on that timeline, I sometimes ended up having to work very, very hard to get through certain things," Hannah said.

Hannah's father David Massey is excited and proud.

"Hannah's mom and I are so proud of her," David said. "She has worked so hard to achieve this. She is bright, she's smart, and kind, and generous. I don't know how we got so lucky."

He's lucky enough to raise two Eagle Scouts. Hannah's brother will also earn the honor this fall.

"He's a couple years older than me and he's going to be an Eagle Scout very soon as well," Hannah said.

Hannah's got her board review later this month, and even though they've never met, Amber's cheering her on.

"Just remember that everyone on the review board is on your side," Amber said. "They want you to pass, and they want you to succeed, and I'm rooting for you."