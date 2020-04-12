Nursing homes lay out plans for virus vaccination distribution

COVID-19 vaccinations will be distributed to Iowa Health Care Association nursing homes by December 20th.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Healthcare workers and those in elderly communal population, such as nursing homes, will be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccinations in Iowa.

“Getting those high priority populations is the first thing we got to do," explained president and CEO of Iowa Health Care Association (HCA) Brent Willett.

HCA has been preparing for six months, and they feel their plan will be successful.

"The pharmacy is going to show up with all the supply and they’re going to have the map of the facility," said Willett. "They’re going to work down the facility and go room to room and finish it up within a couple of hours.”

Willett told Local 5 HCA will be distributed the Pfizer vaccine.

Local 5 reached out to 11 different nursing homes in the Des Moines metro to discuss their distribution plans, but didn't hear back from most of them. Next Tuesday, Wesley Life plans to hold a meeting to discuss how they will handle the vaccine.