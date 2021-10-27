One in serious condition after crash between Amtrak train, garbage truck according to Iowa State Patrol

According to Iowa State Patrol, the driver of a garbage truck is in serious condition after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a garbage truck is in serious condition after a crash between the truck and an Amtrak train Wednesday.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the train's engineer also had minor injuries.

The crash occurred in Monroe County and the train was stopped for several hours. It is now back in service and running around five hours late according to Amtrak.

UPDATE: California Zephyr Train 6, which departed Emeryville (EMY) on 10/26, is back on the move and currently operating approximately 5hrs late. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) October 27, 2021

The crash remains under investigation.

