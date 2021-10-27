x
One in serious condition after crash between Amtrak train, garbage truck according to Iowa State Patrol

According to Iowa State Patrol, the driver of a garbage truck is in serious condition after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A diminished perspective of train tracks in Wisconsin.

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a garbage truck is in serious condition after a crash between the truck and an Amtrak train Wednesday.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the train's engineer also had minor injuries.

The crash occurred in Monroe County and the train was stopped for several hours. It is now back in service and running around five hours late according to Amtrak.

The crash remains under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

