One injured, four condos destroyed in Windsor Heights fire, officials say

A "massive" fire broke out at the Windsor Park Townhomes early Friday morning.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — One person was injured and four condos were destroyed in a fire in Windsor Heights around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Windsor Heights Fire Chief.

The condition of the injured person is not known at this time. The building is burnt to a crisp.

A condo resident told Local 5 he believes the fire started in his neighbor's unit at the 6700 block of School Street. His family is now getting help from the Red Cross.

A neighbor told Local 5 they called 911 because she heard loud pops and thought it was a shooting. When she went outside, she realized it was a "massive fire."

MidAmerican has shut off power to neighboring homes for safety, but the company said it should be back on soon.

Officials said there is no threat to other homes in the area.