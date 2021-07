Iowa State Patrol is withholding the names of those involved in the incident until family members are notified.

SLATER, Iowa — One person was killed after a vehicle struck pedestrians Saturday morning during the Slater Fourth of July parade according to Iowa State Patrol sergeant Alex Dinkla.

The Story County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident at the intersection of Main Street and Tama Street at 11 a.m.

The State Patrol is withholding the names of those involved until family members are notified.