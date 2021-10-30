One dead after shooting in Ames Friday night, police say

Police have not made any arrests in the deadly shooting.

AMES, Iowa — A 23-year-old man is dead after being shot outside of the Elks Lodge in Ames late Friday night.

According to the Ames Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight outside of the Elks Lodge on Douglas Avenue.

A caller said shots were fired near a large crowd outside the community facility. The victim was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police reported based on their initial investigation, "it appears multiple shots were fired by several groups of people who were attending a private event" at Elks Lodge.

No one else was injured during the shooting, according to police. No one has been arrested so far.

The victim's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Several agencies were called in to assist in the investigation, including the Story County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa State University Police Department.

This is a developing story. Local 5 will update as more details are provided.