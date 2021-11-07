One in critical condition following Des Moines shooting, police say

As of early Sunday afternoon, 17th Street is closed between Forest Avenue and Clark Street.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said officers and neighbors performed CPR at the scene until the ambulance arrived to take the victim to the hospital.

